Iran-US Balancing Act for India: Should We Send a Special Envoy?

The strategic environment of West Asia is just too complex for such simplistic deductions such as the return of stability to its dynamic politics. It all impacts India’s interests hugely, but the factors at play are many. First, President Trump’s basic Iran policy is all about regime change and neutralisation, or putting a stop to the nuclear program. Neither has been achieved, and diplomacy will take this nowhere.

Trump will be advised quite clearly by his military advisers that a war with Iran is not winnable in the conventional domain; scope for proxy war does not exist, and the world is unlikely to support Trump’s coercive ways against Iran after he pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) of July 2015.