International Girl Child Day: How Legal Literacy Aids Claiming Rights

Girls in India also have less access to education. A ten-year status report by the Right to Education Forum in 2020 found that girls are twice as likely as boys to have less than four years of school education, with the gross attendance rate for girls in higher secondary school being 58 in urban areas and 75 in rural areas settings.

Education has a direct impact on the ability of girls to seek formal employment and gain economic independence, which is crucial for realizing their rights and freedoms.

Girls also continue to be victims of the illegal practice of child marriage. According to UNICEF’s pre-pandemic estimates, every year at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married in India, which makes it home to the largest number of child brides in the world – accounting for a third of the global total.