INS Ranvir Explosion Reveals Navy's Challenges With Ageing Vessels

In an unfortunate accident on Jan 18 2021, an explosion onboard the Indian Navy’s guided missile destroyer INS Ranvir claimed the lives of three senior sailors, and 11 others have been admitted with injuries to naval hospital INHS Ashwini at Colaba. The ship was reportedly at anchorage at the Mumbai harbour at the fag-end of a three-month cross-coast deployment from the Navy’s Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam to Mumbai on the west coast.

An official update was posted by the Navy’s spokesperson on the morning of 19 January. The deceased (all Master Chief Petty Officers, the highest rank among sailors) have been identified as Krishan Kumar MCPO I, Surinder Kumar MCPO II and AK Singh MCPO II. As per news reports, the blast took place in the AC compartment adjacent to the cabin occupied by these sailors. The cabin reportedly caved in due to the blast, causing fatal injuries to the three sailors. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered into the accident.