In India’s Social Media Theatre and Meta’s Old Dance of Data Breach, Who Loses?

Here are the facts that led to the current scenario.

On 6 October, The Wire reported the takedown of several Instagram stories by satirical anonymous account 'Superhumans of Cringetopia' for violation of platform community guidelines.These stories were apparently removed for portraying nudity . This was puzzling as everyone featuring in the video seemed covered and no sexual connotation was discernible.

This was followed by another exclusive story by the said organisation, asserting that the posts were removed not by an algorithmic glitch as previously asserted but because of a report by Instagram user @amitmalviya, belonging to Amit Malviya—President of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT Cell. The Wire based this on information obtained through an internal source.

This launched a back and forth volley of denials and allegations of fraud by Meta's policy communications director Andy Stone and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Guy Rosen.

Responding to these, the news outlet has provided a point-by-point rebuttal of these assertions. However, facts are still emerging and evolving.