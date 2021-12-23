India's Gig Economy: How the 'No Rules' Industry Renders Workers Helpless

The business model of gig economy is based on having a large pool of freelancers or workers that is matched to the fluctuating demand for services. The ever-expanding supply of workers means that workers compete with each other and are willing to work at low remuneration. The low-paid worker, then, becomes the premise for the low price of services. The provision of services at low prices helps the company undercut its competitors and create its own monopoly in the market. Since workers are not considered employees of the company but freelancers, they can be given a task whenever there is demand. In situations of low demand, they can keep themselves logged in to the platform, since for the company, there is virtually no cost of retaining these workers. Thus, from the perspective of the company, it is a win-win situation – more workers, low costs, provision of services at low prices, more and more consumers, and the potential to monopolise the market.

A well-known tactic is to provide considerable incentives to both customers and workers in the initial period. These incentives, especially those to the workers, start being reduced once a large number of workers are ‘trapped’ in the business. Almost all of the gig workers surveyed confirmed the same.