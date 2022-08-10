India’s Exclusion from US Rare Earths Alliance Makes Little Economic Sense

Over the last five years, several acronyms have come into parlance in both foreign and trade policy circles. One more gets added to that list with the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP). Earlier in June, the US assembled a coalition of countries to build a robust, critical mineral supply chain to support economic prosperity and climate objectives. The US State Department in its briefing announced that “MSP will help catalyze investment from governments and the private sector for strategic opportunities —across the full value chain —that adhere to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards”.

Akin to the many initiatives the US has come up with in the last five years, this one has a major drawback as well, questioning its ability to make a serious dent in the critical mineral supply chain beyond a few headlines in dailies and publications. While the proposed partnership is primarily viewed as one part of the China+1 strategy and an attempt at reducing dependence on Russia for minerals such as nickel, it falls short of a viable alternative without any emerging markets in it. Moreover, an important partner in any China+1 diversification process, namely India, is missing.