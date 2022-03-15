India & Climate Change: Lessons in ‘Circular Economy’ From Indore & Udaipur

Cities are a critical frontier in the fight against climate change. Existing urban areas are responsible for 75% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and the share could climb further as large swathes of Asia and Africa urbanise. In turn, the combined effect of climate change-induced resource scarcity and the high resource footprint characterising urban lifestyles threaten urban sustainability.

With a national urban population of more than 300 million, which is set to double between 2018 and 2050, India must determine how to make its cities more resource-efficient and less polluting. A fundamental urban transformation is a necessity as India strives to become a ‘net zero’ carbon-emitter by 2070 as per its COP26 commitment. And given that urban India is set to make massive investments in wastewater and solid waste management over the next five years under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, it has a unique opportunity to test and scale solutions that work.