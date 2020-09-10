Do Indian Politicians ‘Favour’ Residents Over Migrants – And Why?

Most importantly, half of the letters mentioned that the requester had “recently moved to this city” from a different Indian state, while the other half said the requester and his/her family was “native to this city” and had “lived here all our lives.”

Enumerators at a call center kept a record of all the callbacks received, and which councilors they came from. This allowed us to track whether callback rates differed across purported migrant and native requesters.