Indian Muslims Are Partially Responsible For Their Own Deprivation

Since the BJP government came into power, there have been debates in various circles that the emergence of a Hindu nationalist party and some of their actions that are perceived as against Indian Muslims, validate Jinnah’s two-nation theory and hence, justify that the partition of India was the right decision. Some recent actions including the revocation of Article 370 and most recently the Citizenship Amendment Act, are described as the evidence that Muslims have no place in India.

It is true that since partition, Muslims in India did not thrive as other communities but portraying them as an example, particularly by Pakistani Muslims that if Muslims wouldn’t have got a separate country then all Muslims in the subcontinent would have the same fate, is incorrect.

Contrary to this perception that the creation of Pakistan was a blessing for Muslims in the subcontinent, the fact is that the plight of Indian Muslims is due to the partition of India.