Indian Muslims Divided: The Elitist Agenda of Convenience Compromises Secularism

“We need a liberal Muslim like you,” is how I’d get invited to participate in TV debates on communal issues. It did not even strike them that it sounded insulting and that by treating me as an exception, they were brazen about their conditional acceptance of the community.

So, I wasn’t surprised when many in India, including the liberals, recently consecrated Javed Akhtar and ‘othered’ the rest of us after his “schooling” of Pakistanis in Lahore for harbouring terrorists.

“Why does the criticism of Pakistan bother you?” they ask. It bothers me because a news channel can run the hashtag #AkhtarVsPakPremis, implying that unless Indian Muslims follow the prototype set by a bigoted and atavistic mindset, we would always be seen as suspect and anti-national.