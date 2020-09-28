Vodafone vs India: Who ‘Committed’ the ‘Original Sin’?

The sorry saga of the Vodafone tax dispute, and its torturous legal route, seem destined to expose more than one fault line in the ‘rule of law’. Vodafone, in the arbitration under the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), terminated by India in 2016, has secured a comprehensive victory – injunctive as well as monetary relief.

The retrospective tax amendment passed by the Indian Government in 2012, deeming overseas share transfers as share transfers in India, was held to be contrary to the fair and equitable clause of the BIT, and the Government of India was asked to cease its conduct in seeking to recoup its tax liabilities under the amendment. Further, GBP 330,294.50 in legal fees and costs were awarded, and a refund of the amount already seized.