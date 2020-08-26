Investors Running Out Of Money; Time For Capital Protection Is Now

COVID has put all of us in a tight spot; investors are running out of money. Times can get so difficult that even if you have the money, perhaps you might not dare to invest in the markets, especially if you have significant losses in your existing positions.

All I am saying is we are close to the top; what you want to focus on now is capital protection, it is time to become extremely conservative. All existing equity exposure should be carefully revalued at this point since the risk-reward ratio does not favour having significant equity positions.

And of course, many will say: ‘this time it’s different’. But “markets are a repetitive cycle of fear and greed, and you need to figure out which template is at play (Jim Rogers).”