Can An Ambitious NEP 2020 Be Successfully Implemented On Ground?

“The success of the NEP-2020 is hinged on the State’s ability to strengthen the Public-Private Partnership (PPP). With the age-long habit of amassing wealth, will the Indian capitalist class be open to participating actively?”

Finally, after the decades-long wait, the New Education Policy was successfully given greenlit under the Modi 2.0. government and released by the HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, encompassing major reforms that were required by the education system in India.

A targeted increase in public spending on education, accounting for 6 percent of the GDP, the multidisciplinary approach to be followed by the government, more centralisation, cluster schooling, emphasis on mother tongue as a medium of instruction, enabling online learning platforms and a combined skill development approach were the key highlights of the biggest triumph in the educational reforms amid the pandemic.