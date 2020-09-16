Indian Constitution Doesn’t Back ‘Social Distancing’. Here’s Why

The Constitution-framers moulded the document in a way that even the darkest forces and fissures in Indian Society would be purged. Part III of the Constitution, which envisages the Fundamental Rights accorded to each and every citizen of India under Article 14, incorporates the ‘Equality Principle’ – which posits ‘Equality before Law’ – and states that “The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.”

Further, Article 15 supplements the Equality Principle, and in a way, forms the edifice of the Secular and Humanistic ethos of the Indian Constitution, inter alia, lays down ‘prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth’, and provides that “the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them”.

Furthermore, Article 17 outlaws ‘untouchability’, the age-old evil of treating persons of disadvantaged castes as ‘untouchables’, and states that “Untouchability is abolished and its practice in any form is forbidden. The enforcement of any disability arising out of Untouchability shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law.”