Why India & China Must Rethink Practices Of Dowry & Bride Price

Bride-prices were paid to compensate the bride’s family for the loss of labour. Over time, men were given greater economic opportunities than women in the South. Thus, increasing income inequality between men and women resulted in a shift toward dowry. This transition has also been attributed to a ‘marriage squeeze’, or an imbalance in the ratio of marriageable men to women (3).

Improvements in child and maternal health in the 1900s led to declines in mortality and an expansion of younger cohorts (3). As women typically married at a younger age, these changes affected women first. Health improvements also meant wives lived longer and the market for re-marriage shrunk. Due to these demographic changes, younger, marriageable women outnumbered eligible, older men, and dowry was used by brides to compete for grooms.