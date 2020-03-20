Why Army Troops Must Be Kept in Reserve & Not ‘Fight’ COVID-19

Since hotel bookings are plummeting as people isolate themselves and meetings and conferences are called off, it would be better to requisition hostels and hotels, which are pre-equipped for cleaning and cooking — and are comfortable to boot.

The arrangement would be of mutual advantage financially: the rooms could be requisitioned for a relatively small sum, but owners would still get some income at a time of very slack demand.

If the staff at such hospitality centres are scarce owing to the coronavirus scare, surely patriotic voluntary organisations could chip in to provide care for fellow-citizens.