Indian Armed Forces Must Preserve Apolitical Spirit & Secularism As Core Values

The primary role of the armed forces is to preserve national interests and safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of India against any external threats by deterrence, and if deterrence fails, by waging war. Their secondary role is assisting government agencies to cope with ‘proxy war’ and other internal threats and provide aid to civil authority when requisitioned for the purpose.

But the Armed Forces also have a derived role, where they assist in nation-building through their contribution in various ways, such as nation-building by providing security, and, when required, essential services in remote areas.

Their role also includes enhancing India’s image through their conduct and professionalism. A good example is various defence cooperation activities with many countries, as also participation in United Nations Peace Keeping Operations.