How Desi Americans Are Using Their Own ‘Bhasha’ To Woo Voters

Shekhar Narsimhan, Chairman of ‘AAPI Victory Fund’ a group that is mobilising Asian Americans to vote for Biden-Harris, confirms that the budget for reaching desi voters in the 2020 is vastly higher: “A 100-X would a reasonable estimate compared to 2016, in fact it is much more, infinitely more. Things are being done very differently from the past. The personal impact of a caller saying ‘namaste aunty’ is tremendous.”

In 2016, Indian American voter registration and voting turnout was 62 percent. Even though it is the highest among immigrant communities, only 48 percent of the younger US born Asian Americans, between the ages of 18-34 years came out to vote. Both the parties are leaving no voter un-contacted to increase overall desi voting, and get the younger Indian Americans to the ballot box.