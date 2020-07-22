Was Indian Air Force’s Rafale Delivery ‘Delayed’ Due to COVID?

Come 29 July 2020, and the Air Force Station at Ambala would be looking skywards to spot the first Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft coming in to land. Four more are expected along with the first one, being led by, in all probability, the Commanding Officer of the squadron Group, Captain Harkirat Singh.

In September 2016, the Government of India had signed a deal with its French counterpart for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under the emergency purchase route, seeing the dwindling strength of the IAF fighter assets. The package also consisted of a formidable cache of weaponry, namely, the SCALP, the Meteor and the Mica, not to mention, a state of the art simulator for personnel training.

The 36 aircraft will be divided into two squadrons, the first being based at Ambala and second based in an IAF base in the eastern sector. Out of the 36 machines, eight would be the twin seater version (RB series) and the remaining 28, the single seater version (BS series). The first consignment to land at Ambala would have two of the former and three of the latter.