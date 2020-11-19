How Can India Benefit From US Withdrawal From Afghanistan?

Theories on disruptive change are all the rage in international relations, but few learned academics could adequately describe the disruption that has marked the last month of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Not content with firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a truly ‘revolving door’ administration, the President typically announced on Twitter that ‘all’ American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq would return by Christmas.

As general consternation broke out on this entirely unexpected development, a visibly tense Acting Defense secretary Christopher Miller clarified that the Trump’s orders would mean a reduction of troops from the present 4,500 to 2,500 in Afghanistan, as also similar reductions in Iraq, and a complete pull out in Somalia, thereby echoing National Security Advisor O’Brien’s comment earlier.