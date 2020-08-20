Why New Delhi Must Overlook Nepal’s Internal Politics and Engage

Irrespective of the domestic political scenario, it is prudent for India and Nepal to engage in dialogue. It is a relationship of utmost importance for New Delhi, one that cannot be ignored given the traditional and cultural linkages between the people of the two countries and owing to open border arrangement between Nepal and India which is a sensitive security concern for New Delhi.

The COVID-19 scenario has dictated that diplomacy now be conducted online, and given the vast and impressive MEA engagements with other neighbours and widespread deliberations with partners at regional and international forums, there seems to be no logical reason why India should not engage with Nepal.