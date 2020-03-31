In Fight Against Coronavirus, Should India Take a Cue from China?

The COVID-19 cases began in China in November 2019. A Canadian Artificial Intelligence firm ‘BlueDot’ spotted it as an epidemic on 30 December, and the next day, China informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of cases of ‘pneumonia of unknown etiology’ in Wuhan City, Hubei Province. On 7 January 2020, Chinese authorities identified it as a new strain of coronavirus, and on 30 January, the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’.

China mounted a massive, “whole-of-the-State” response to the epidemic:

building 16 makeshift hospitals (18,000 beds) in record time to treat patients in/around the epidemic epicenter

establishing reliable societal supply chains (food, medicines, energy) that delivered pre-packaged supplies to each quarantined community

used drones in large numbers to spray disinfectants, convey samples, carry supplies to selected patients, and for enforcing curfew

developed and began using Big-Data, analytics and Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence for spotting infectious cases, tracking where each had been and met whom, and then identifying, allocating priorities and treating them

By 10 March, the infections had started to decline in China, and there are indications that normal life and economic activity maybe slowly reviving.

China is the world’s second largest economy on nominal basis and perhaps the largest on Purchasing Power Parity. However, it is not just money that allowed China to handle this crisis, but two others aspects.