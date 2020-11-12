Maldives Not Shy Of ‘India First’, But What Is Delhi Focussing On?

The two Advanced Light helicopters, also gifted by India previously and the subject of a political storm with the previous Yameen government, have so far conducted more than 250 emergency medical evacuations including that of an 89-year-old man in critical condition just this week. These are the very helicopters that the former President and now jailed Yameen wanted the Indian government to take back as bilateral relations worsened in 2018 with China, a key player in the political chess game.

The only three birds in the Maldivian defence forces, all provided by India, are key to HADR, medical emergencies, reconnoissance and surveillance of the EEZ, as well as counter drugs and narcotics, illegal fishing and counter terrorism operations.