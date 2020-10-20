Hindu-Muslim Unity: Urdu Poets Must, Once Again, Work for it Now

In Urdu, the poet has been the voice of optimism and hope, pointing towards a better future. When the country emerged from a bitter fratricidal war, licking the wounds inflicted by brother upon brother, neighbour upon neighbour, Majaz wrote:

Hindu Muslim Sikh Eesai aman ke moti ro lengey

Khoon ki Holi khel chukey hain rang ke dhabbe dho lengey

Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian shall weep pearls of peace

Having played Holi with blood they’ll wash off the stains of blood

One would have thought, if nothing else, a nation so scarred by communal hatred, so battered by storms of communal frenzy, would have learnt its lesson.