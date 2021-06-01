India’s GDP Fall: Low Household Consumption is a Cautionary Tale

This is especially worrying when we compare it to the growth in factory production. GVA in manufacturing has risen smartly by 6.9 percent in Q4 of 2020-21, compared to the previous year. Of course, factories were shut in the last few days of March 2020, so even this jump has to be adjusted for that. But, manufacturing GVA has also grown, compared to the last three months of 2019, by more than 15 percent.

Of course, there is seasonality in factory output and different quarters cannot be directly compared.