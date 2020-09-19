India Should Stay Alert, China Will Keep Hurting Over 5G and LAC

A larger conflict is brewing between India and China, almost eerily along the lines of the brewing conflict between China and the U.S. And dominance of global technology platforms and networks – not the Ladakh peaks – is likely at the center of it.

Various policy measures announced by the Government of India in recent months – all coinciding exactly with the skirmishes on the Ladakh front – have specifically targeted Chinese-origin technology players. Suddenly, China seems to have lost its mantle of the master of Indian technology sector’s destiny, as Chinese VC firms /strategic investors have all lost favor. India seems to be pushing back against China, quite hard.

Why?