Why Disengagement and De-Escalation Have Been Stalled at Ladakh

Multiple reports indicate that disengagement between India and China in Sub Sector North, Ladakh, remains stalled after the 4th Corps Commander level meeting on 14 July 2020. Further, there has been no de-escalation.

Disengagement seems to have occurred at two of the contested points. Troops of the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have reportedly disengaged from standoff positions at PP-14 (Galwan; site of 15 June clash; now a ‘buffer zone’) and PP-15 (south of Galwan). At PP-17A (Hot Springs), about 50 troops of each side still remain in close proximity.

In Pangong Tso, the PLA has pulled back from Finger-5, but have yet to move to their permanent location at Sirijap; they also continue to occupy a ridge near Finger-4. Importantly, reports also suggest that the PLA is not allowing Indian troops to patrol from PP-10 to PP-13 (Raki Nala-Bottle Neck/Y-Junction area) in the Depsang Plains, thereby restricting Indian access to an area of about 700 sq kms (this was earlier patrolled by both sides).