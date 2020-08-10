Why Indian Foreign Policy Cannot Succeed Without Foreign Languages

It is part of a general blindness about all but the developed world that most Indians who wish to learn French do so because they are interested only in France and things French. They almost never think that the largest number of French speakers in the world – and therefore, also a great number of opportunities – exist in Africa. But because Africa and Africans are ‘looked down upon’ by the general Indian population, such possibilities escape them. Spanish and Portuguese are other languages spoken widely in the developing world, but arguably have fewer takers in India than German does.

While East Asian languages like Japanese and Korean have gradually gained adherents over the decades following economic reforms and liberalisation, it is Chinese that has seen the greatest recent growth in interest and number of speakers in India. The reasons for interest in the East Asian languages is obvious – the region is increasingly the source and direction of the greatest trade and investment flows for India.