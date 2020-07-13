If India-China De-Escalation Is Slow, Will Tempers Flare Up Again?

The Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and Chinese PLA will meet for the fourth time this week. This, even as middle-level officers are taking stock of the first round of disengagement on the ground that started a week ago, and was reportedly completed in PP (Patrol Point) 14 (Y Nala) of Galwan Valley, 15 (south east of Galwan) and 17A (Gogra) on Thursday (9 July).

Sources have claimed that there are no Chinese soldiers on the Indian side in these areas. A 3-km buffer zone between the two armies has been created, following mutual disengagement at the affected areas in Galwan, Gogra and the northern bank of Pangong So. Some partial troop withdrawal has also been reported from Hot Springs with some 50 soldiers being retained by both sides till the next round of military talks.

A limited disengagement of troops has reportedly occurred at the northern bank of the 135 kilometres glacial lake – Pangong Tso – where PLA troops and Chinese boats have moved away eastwards towards their own side of LAC. Patrolling by both armies has also ceased in the affected areas by both sides, to prevent any further escalation.