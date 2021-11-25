India-China Border Row: How Depopulation in Mountains Helps Beijing

Indian news reports have been going ballistic over the construction of the so-called ‘model’ villages allegedly on Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh. The past year has witnessed a spate of reports about Chinese so-called xiaokang (model) villages, which are often peopled by a mix of Han and Tibetans, coming up at several points in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. The latest Pentagon report on China referred to the construction of one such village near Longju, an area claimed by India.

India claims some of the areas north of the McMahon Line, which was supposed to form the Sino-Indian boundary here. But the fact is that the Chinese have never accepted this line as the border, which is, in fact, constituted as the Line of Actual Control (LAC); as the Indian Army and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, recently clarified, these model villages fall clearly on the Chinese side of the LAC.