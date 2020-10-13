India-China Border Standoff: What Do the Chinese Really Want?

It was only in a letter the following month where he clarified that “in the western sector, the Chinese map published in 1956, correctly shows the traditional boundary between the two countries.”

No map or any other reference was provided by Zhou. But if you go and look at the Chinese maps of the period, they very clearly show the boundary in Pangong Tso as depicted by India. Further, they also show the Galwan and Chip Chap river valleys within India.

So, the Chinese position is not very illuminating. There is also another line for which the Chinese provided the latitude and longitude during the talks between the officials of both sides in 1960. This line, too, does not conform to what the Chinese are seeking right now.