Is China the New ‘Nazi’ Germany That the World Is Uniting Against?

Pointing out how expansionism had done the greatest harm to humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not need to mention China in his address to the troops in Leh, as he stated that the ‘era of expansionism was over’.

China’s obsession with expansionism became an official State-funded drive in 2013, when it unleashed the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that aimed to physically connect China with the rest of the world. Harking back to its imperial tributary system, the BRI saw Beijing use its economic power to drive massive investments in over 70 countries.