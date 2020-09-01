New India-China Clash: What Use Of Special Frontier Force Reveals

Having been frustrated by the persistent stone-walling by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) negotiators in the talks to defuse tensions in eastern Ladakh, India seems to have decided on a strategy that involves a dash of tit-for-tat. This is evident from the narratives that have come in on the incident that took place on the night of last Saturday, 29 August 2020.

The official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence says that Indian forces “pre-empted” PLA activity to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Whatever the statement may say about “violation of consensus” and “provocative military movements”, the term “pre-emptive” has a clear-cut meaning.