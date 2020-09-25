Will Bangladesh Gain Economically By ‘Balancing’ China & India?

In late July, against the recent backdrop of uneasy Indo-Bangladesh relations, and with the Sino-Indian rivalry heating up, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suddenly made a phone call to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The call created media speculation about whether the growing Chinese presence in the country was leading the Hasina administration to consider drifting apart from New Delhi and moving closer to Islamabad. Many believe that Islamabad is trying to take advantage of the geopolitical situation in the region to coax Dhaka to change its foreign policy in order to encroach on the influence in South Asia of its arch rival, India.