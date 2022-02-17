India & Central Asia: Why Pak-Afghanistan Terrorist Havens Are a Common Threat

On the very day that the Taliban so unceremoniously seized Kabul, Uzbek analyst Yuri Sarukhanyan warned that the most dangerous aspect of the return of the Taliban to Kabul was "the Talibanisation of societies". Sarukhanyan should know. His country, which shares a 144km-long border with Afghanistan, has fought a long, protracted battle with Islamist insurgency, a product of the Afghan jihad.

Thousands of residents of Soviet entrance Asian countries served in Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation. Many of them shared ethnic, linguistic, and clandestinely religious affinities with Afghan communities.