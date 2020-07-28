In Bid to Counter China, India Must Stay Wary of Western Alliances

A dominant strand of Indian elite opinion is loudly advocating for a closer alignment with the US to ameliorate India’s vulnerability from China. Besides the US, several major powers are deeply unhappy with China since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, raising the spectre of India joining an anti-China coalition of the willing.

However, the reality of Sino-Indian commercial ties is one of the many factors that stand in the way. Besides the institutional memory and legacy of India’s non-aligned grand strategic posture, the costs of economic decoupling from China motivates India's caution.

The current economic constraints in India’s China policy can be traced back to the 2010 visit of the then Prime Minister of China, Wen Jiabao.