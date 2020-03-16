How Mujibur Rahman Agreed to a Parliamentary System for Bangladesh

Now, the question was: who was to fly with Mujibur Rahman as Officer on Special Duty, acting as PM Indira Gandhi’s personal envoy on the flight? On the advice of the RAW Chief, Ram Nath Kao, the PM’s key political advisor PN Haksar, and the Foreign Secretary, TN Kaul, I was chosen for the job. I was briefed that it was a very important political mission and that I would be carrying with me my PM’s very own brief, laying down what to talk about with the Bangladesh leader. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to play this role. Needless to say, I got ready as fast as I could to do the job as well as it was possible for me to perform.

Why me of all people? It was because I had met Mujibur Rahman at his own request on the night of 24/25 December 1962, which became the first ever meeting he had had with an Indian official. The meeting was shrouded in secrecy. Mujib was accompanied by Manick Mia, the editor of The Ittefaq, a a widely circulated Bengali language nationalist newspaper. Manick Mia was also known as Taffazul Hussain. The meeting lasted three hours. To cut a long story short, Mujib opened his book in a business-like manner into what he wanted from India. He wanted India’s ‘no-holds-barred’ support to a Bangladesh Liberation Struggle which he was to lead, backed by the super cerebral Manick Mia as his ideologue.

Honestly, I was bowled over well and truly, seeing the most deeply thought through line up. Mujibur Rahman handed me a letter in an open envelope containing a personal communication addressed to Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, requesting her for India’s support to Mujib’s Bangladesh Liberation Struggle. Mustering all my courage, I ventured to ask the Bangladesh leader if he had a Plan B if India, for whatever reason, was unable to do what he wanted. His reply was a categorical “No”. He had no Plan B. For him, a negative reply from India was not an option.