India and Vietnam Move Closer Militarily, with Eyes Firmly Fixed on China

But there was little visible in the ensuing decade, despite a visit by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2010. Ties remained low key with India helping in the repair of Vietnam’s Mig-21 aircraft and training Vietnamese navy personnel to handle Kilo-class submarines that their navy was planning to acquire.

In 2011, the Indian Navy had an early brush with the South China Sea issue when its warship INS Airavat was warned over the radio to stay off ‘Chinese waters’ by a voice claiming to speak for the Chinese Navy, just 45 nautical miles from Vietnamese coast. No vessel was actually visible and the Indian ship continued on its path unhindered.

It was only in 2014 that India finally came up with a line of credit worth USD100 million to enable Vietnam to purchase Indian defence equipment. During that visit, Rajnath Singh formally handed over the 12 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV’s) built in India and Vietnam under the line of credit.

During his 2016 visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added another USD500 million line of credit for procurement. But, so far, the utilisation has been slow and this is one of the items of the agenda of Rajnath Singh’s visit.

Another strategic asset has been the satellite tracking and imaging centre near Ho Chi Minh city which was activated in 2018 and which also has a provision to enable Vietnam to access satellite imagery through Indian satellites.