In Copying British Model of Govt, India Forgot What the US Didn’t 

He also listed a set of grievances, stating that the British had “ruined India economically, politically, culturally, and spiritually.” “We believe, therefore, that India must sever the British connection and attain Purna Swaraj or complete independence.”

Gandhi had no choice but to issue a soft call. Unlike in the US, Indians were not in control of local governments or military resources. His non-violent approach took the high moral ground, and was instrumental in winning India’s freedom. In the US, on the other hand, a bloody Revolutionary War resulted, which lasted more than a decade.

The non-violent approach of the Indians may have served the country even better if only we had spent the peaceful times preparing for independence. Instead, our diverse communities—mainly Hindus and Muslims—did not agree on a Constitution for the new nation for many years. Even worse, as a condition for granting independence, Britain partitioned the country.