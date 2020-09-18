Impossible Things and What They Taught Me About TV News Shows

Eight: Some Twitter users have insisted that the WhatsApp chats of Ms Doe should also be searched for phrases like “catch you later, alligator.” These may indicate an animal smuggling angle. Suspicions about this were aroused when images of Ms Doe eating cake inside a zoo, near the alligator enclosure, surfaced on her Instagram account.

Channels and investigators are now scurrying to find these words in the leaked chats. It comes as a relief for her that no other financial codes like “WTF”– standing for “Where r The Funds” – have been found in the chat messages, yet. Though, these might still be inserted at a later stage.

Nine: Millennials (for any ten things you need to know about this community, click here) are really angry. They tend to use acronyms like WTF (as above, or google for alternatives), ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), SMH (shaking my head) in place of regular phrases, at least in written messages. According to them, ‘Imma Bounce’ simply means “I am leaving”. They have been deeply offended at their lingo being used for mundane things like bouncing cheques.

A millennial who goes by the name OfBoomer (to know about Boomers click here) has filed an FIR under section 153A. OfBoomer told the press that the FIR is about the appropriation of linguistic artefacts from persecuted communities and that such acts promote enmity between millennials and non-millennials.