Why is BJP Struggling in Uttar Pradesh, Even in its So-Called 'Golden Age'?

Invoking claims over religious sites in Kashi and Mathura, passing partisan laws over "love jihad” in order to target a segment of society, and suppressing people’s right to protest against CAA-NRC, may be part of the strategy to appease one section against another but no side seems to be satisfactorily content in the end.

Reason: Everyone suffered during the second wave of the pandemic, lost jobs and means of survival, and plenty more hoped to get help from the government.

Fuel prices crossing the psychological danger mark of Rs 100 per litre, soaring prices of electricity, delay in arrest of perpetrators of Hathras incident, and Unnao rape case are issues blacked out from mainstream media and popular political discourse but are still fresh in the minds of voters in UP.

People still remember how the government blamed those who sought help on social media for their dying loved ones during the second wave of COVID-19; how the democratic right to protest was categorised as “sedition”.

Fear of anti-incumbency led the BJP to cut tickets of 20 of its sitting MLAs in the first list of candidates and many are ready to jump ship as the sword hangs over their head.

But there are other factors that have led to this situation, including a much-talked-about tussle between PM Modi and Yogi over AK Sharma, who was sent to Lucknow for damage control.

The differences between Yogi and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya is also an open secret in power corridors. It was the exact reason why CM Yogi never uttered a word while BJP deputed Maurya for firefighting when the cabinet ministers started to leave.