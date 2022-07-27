How India’s Scam-Riddled Telecom Minister Sukh Ram Tried to ‘Reform’ the Sector

PV Narasimha Rao and his teammates in the ministries of finance and commerce, along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are seen as the only drivers of India’s economic reforms of 1991. Largely forgotten is the contribution of the only ministerial colleague outside the charmed circle, Pandit Sukh Ram (1927-2022), who was then the Communications Minister. Only in his home state, ie, the tiny Himachal Pradesh, is he remembered – and fondly at that – as the father of the telecom revolution in India.

The fact is that economic reforms in India had few takers in the government outside the finance and commerce ministries. That was the principal reason for the uneven pace of reforms. Competition, private sector and profit remained ‘dirty’ words for most politicians and bureaucrats. Sukh Ram was a convert – from being a PSU (public sector undertaking) acolyte, he embraced market reforms following a discourse from Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was sent on a covert mission by Manmohan Singh.