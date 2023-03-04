How India Can Make Its 1930 Helpline Effective For Catching Cyber Criminals

In most cases, the money is deposited in fake or impersonated bank accounts, more often referred to as 'mule accounts'. These mule accounts receive money only temporarily before it is drawn in cash or through ATMs. If the 'mule accounts' used by the criminals can be integrated with the 'banking system alerts' in such a manner that once blocked, all attempts to withdraw money could automatically lead to the preservation of the CCTV footages at the ATMs, the criminals would be easy to catch.

The alerts and preserved footages could automatically be shared with the police authorities so that interventions and prosecutions could be quick, rather than the current scenario where follow-up is either absent or so tedious or cumbersome that hardly any such criminals are arrested because of constraints of time and the cost-benefit analysis.

This should not be a difficult thing to achieve and integrate, technologically.