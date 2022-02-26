How Ashneer Grover is Using His Shark Tank Fame to Ride Out BharatPe Controversy

The escalating scandal at BharatPe between Co-founder Ashneer Grover and the start-up’s Board has recently claimed one more scalp.

The fact that the scalp is of Madhuri Jain Grover, his wife, who was the head of controls of the company, indicates that the couple is probably at the end of a long, hard scrutiny that could eventually backfire on them.

If it does indeed, it may escalate far more than they expect at the moment. I’m going to deal with those image implications too, but stay with me.

You’re probably overstuffed now with versions of what the scandal really is about, but are puzzled whether the strategy that Ashneer as a founder of the startup is using is something that either makes sense or even is sustainable in the medium run.