Hong Kong Security Law is Latest Example of China’s Assertiveness

China’s enforcement of a new security law in Hong Kong marks the de facto end of the ‘ one country, two systems ’ model that came into effect following the British handover in 1997. This has repercussions that go far beyond Hong Kong.

The Sino-British Joint Declaration , signed by both China and the UK in 1984, paved the way for the handover. It states clearly that the territory shall enjoy “basic rights and freedom” and “a high degree of autonomy” for 50 years – until 2047. The treaty was lodged with the UN and so any breach of it is a breach of international law.