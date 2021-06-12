The Desolation of Delhi: From British Siege to COVID Onslaught

Much of this carnage has found expression in Urdu poetry over the years, ranging from the morosely maudlin to the overtly political. So, if there is a Hakim Agha Jan Aish declaiming the fate of Delhi with a sweeping statement such as:

Nahi.n haal-e-Dehlii sunaane ke qaabil

Ye qissa hai aansuu bahaane ke qaabil

The state of Delhi is not worthy of recounting

This is a story fit only for the shedding of tears

There is also Daagh Dehelvi referring to the Purabiyas, the (uncouth) men from the East who unleashed mayhem upon the city on the orders of the British occupiers:

Ghazab mein aayi rayyat bala mein shehr aaya

Yeh Purabi nahi aaye khuda ka qahar aaya

Calamity has seized the populace, misfortune befallen the city

The coming of the Purabiyas has spelt God’s doom for the city