Hindutva vs Freedom in Politics: Liberals Sorely Lack a Clear Ideological Vision

A great question lies before all those who identify as liberal in India today. What is the central political concept around which they can mobilise? Like the opposition parties that seek to represent them, they seem to vacillate and quarrel over articulating a clear ideological vision for the country.

By contrast, the BJP and its many affiliated organisations have the idea of Hindutva – what Anustup Basu has recently called political monotheism. There is no doubt about what is at stake. And herein lies the rub. Liberals are rightly fond of celebrating the cosmopolitan pluralism and multiplicity of the Indian past as an alternative to the ideologically blinkered version offered by the regime in power.