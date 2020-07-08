Genders Disparities, Power Centres: The Hidden Hues of Neo-Slavery

It is a widely held belief that slavery has been long abolished and buried. Something so inhuman and barbaric can hardly be allowed to co-exist with the exalted institutions of democracy. The popular concept that slaves are kept in metal chains is naive.

The hidden slaves sweating for our luxury and progress are bound by unseen chains of poverty, ignorance, awareness, manipulation and exploitation. Modern slavery or neo-slavery is all around us, but most of us prefer to look the other way, because it benefits all moneyed classes in some way or the other.

Maybe we need to change the definition of slavery. People might be slaves in hidden ways and in different quanta. Throughout history, slavery has meant a loss of free will and choice backed up by punitive control exercised by the slaveholder, or by elements of the state.