Will Jharkhand CM Soren Be Able to Take On BJP Juggernaut Again?

Hemant Soren cannot afford to sit idly despite his recent, thumping, victory in the state elections. The Opposition is gathering momentum with ex-Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, who had previously split from the BJP and formed his own party — Jharkhand Vikas Morcha — now returning to the Sangh Parivar by merging the JVM with the BJP and sitting quietly in the Vidhan Sabha, while his MLAs demand ‘Leader of the Opposition’ status for him. The BJP has made their front man clear; now Soren must face the looming BJP juggernaut once again, and he must do so boldly if he is to win a second term.