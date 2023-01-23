Heart Health: CPR is Great, But Need a Robust Framework For Preventive Care

In the last few years, we have been seeing increased news about the number of young people dying due to heart or cardiac-related issues. Heart diseases are the number one killer globally. But to be fair, it’s not really news for the medical world.

In 2004, the Indian Medical Journal had reported that the average age of Indians with heart diseases was 10 years younger than the same demographic in the western world.

So to put this in context, it's critical that we have a knowledge of the risk factors, what the symptoms and signs are, and when you need a medical professional to intervene.